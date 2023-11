15 Tierfotos, die Sie zum Schmunzeln bringen

Jährlich küren die Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 die lustigsten Tierfotos. Der Hintergrund aber ist ernst: Die Initiatoren wollen auf die durch den Menschen bedrohte Tierwelt aufmerksam machen.

Hauptbild • The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Jason Moore Perth Australia Title: Air Guitar Roo Description: I was driving past a mob of Western Grey Kangaroos feeding in an open field that was filled with attractive yellow flowers. I had my camera with me, so I stopped to grab a few photos. I suddenly noticed this individual adopt a humorous pose - to me it looks like he's practising strumming on his Air Guitar. Animal: Western Grey Kangaroo Location of shot: Perth, Australia • Jason Moore