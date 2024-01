Russland: Zugbegleiterin wirft Kater aus Zug und sorgt für Entsetzen

Ukrainian train hostess Tetyana Kogut looks out from the Kyiv-Lviv train in Kyiv on November 1, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The 36-year-old train hostess never thought she would meet celebrities or heads of state when she started working as a "providnytsa", a sleeping car attendant 19 years ago, but since Russia's invasion, she has taken on an unlikely role of welcoming and catering for countless VIPs and some of the world's most powerful Western leaders travelling to show their support for Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP) APA / AFP / Anatolii Stepanov