Greta Thunberg erhält einen Preis - und lehnt ab

Die junge schwedische Umweltaktivistin dankt dem Nordischen Rat. Die Klimabewegung brauche aber keine Preise, sondern Politiker, die handelten.

Die schwedische Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg hat den Umweltpreis des Nordischen Rates zugesprochen bekommen und ihn postwendend abgelehnt. Sie erhalte den Preis dafür, dass sie Millionen Menschen in aller Welt dazu mobilisiert habe, zu einem kritischen Zeitpunkt politisches Handeln für das Klima zu fordern, gab der Rat am Dienstagabend zunächst auf einer feierlichen Zeremonie in Stockholm bekannt.

Kurz darauf twitterte die 16-Jährige, sie habe sich entschlossen, den Preis abzulehnen. Sie danke dem Nordischen Rat zwar für die Auszeichnung, die eine große Ehre darstelle, schrieb Thunberg auf Instagram. Die Klimabewegung brauche jedoch keine weiteren Preise, sondern Politiker, die auf die Erkenntnisse der Wissenschaft hörten. Zwei Vertreterinnen der Klimabewegung „Fridays for Future" erklärten bei der Zeremonie im Auftrag Thunbergs, die skandinavischen Länder zählten zu den Staaten, die am meisten für das Klima tun könnten, im Prinzip aber nichts unternähmen.

Der Nordische Rat ist das zentrale Forum der Region Skandinavien. Zu seinen Mitgliedern zählen neben Dänemark, Norwegen, Schweden, Finnland und Island auch die weitgehend selbstständigen Territorien Aland, Grönland und die Färöer-Inseln. Alljährlich vergibt der Rat Preise in den Kategorien Literatur, Kinder- und Jugendbuchliteratur, Film, Musik und Umwelt. Jede der Auszeichnungen ist mit 350.000 dänischen Kronen (rund 47.000 Euro) dotiert. Thunberg war von den Ländern Schweden und Norwegen für den Umweltpreis nominiert worden. Sie befindet sich seit zwei Monaten in Nordamerika.

(dpa)