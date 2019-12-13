Die Google-Modetrends des Jahres

Welche Promis, welche Outfits und welche Kleidungsstücke hatten Einfluss auf das Jahr 2019? Google gibt in seinem Year-in-Search-Bericht Einblick.
Was war 2019 wirklich Trend? Google gibt in seinem Year-in-Search-Bericht einen Einblick in die Trendsuche. Die Suchmaschine konnte für die USA ermitteln, welche Menschen, Outfits und Kleidungsstücke Auswirkungen auf das Jahr 2019 hatten.
Während Herzoginnen im vergangenen Jahr noch die Liste der beliebtsten Promi-Suchanfragen dominierten, waren es in diesem Jahr Billie Eilish und Kylie Jenner, aber auch Audrey Hepburn.
Googles Top-Promisuche
- Billie Eilish style
- Audrey Hepburn style
- Ariana Grande style
- Kylie Jenner style
- Amal Clooney style
- Shia LaBeouf style
- Cam Newton style
Gleich zwei Outfits der Rapperin Cardi B. schafften es in die Top 10. Aber auch die Coachella-Outfits von Tana Mongeau und Miley Cyrus hinterließen Eindruck.
Googles Top-Outfitsuche
- Tana Mongeau Coachella outfit
- Serena Williams outfit
- Cardi B Grammy outfit
- Katy Perry Ursula outfit
- Josie Canseco outfit
- Cardi yellow outfit
- Miley Cyrus Coachella outfit
- Kelly Clarkson outfit on 'The Voice'
- Billie Eilish outfit
- Beyoncé 'Formation' outfit
Der Emo-Stil feierte zumindest bei den Google-Suchanfragen ein Comeback. Ansonsten waren User an Camp (dem Motto der Met-Gala), E-Style und VSCO-Girl-Style interessiert.
Googles Top "Fashion Style"
- Camp style
- E-girl style
- E-boy style
- Steampunk style
- Harajuku style
- Preppy style
- Yankii style
- Vintage style
- VSCO girl style
- Emo style
Wie man Beret, Jeansjacke und Bauchtasche trägt war ebenfalls ein beliebtes Suchthema.
Googles Top-How-To-Wear
- How to wear a beret
- How to wear a flannel
- How to wear duck boots
- How to wear infinity scarf
- How to wear booties with jeans
- How to wear suspenders
- How to wear beanies
- How to wear a jean jacket
- How to wear a fanny pack
- How to wear a headband
(Red.)