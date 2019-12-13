Die Google-Modetrends des Jahres

(c) Getty Images (Frazer Harrison)

Welche Promis, welche Outfits und welche Kleidungsstücke hatten Einfluss auf das Jahr 2019? Google gibt in seinem Year-in-Search-Bericht Einblick.

Was war 2019 wirklich Trend? Google gibt in seinem Year-in-Search-Bericht einen Einblick in die Trendsuche. Die Suchmaschine konnte für die USA ermitteln, welche Menschen, Outfits und Kleidungsstücke Auswirkungen auf das Jahr 2019 hatten.

Während Herzoginnen im vergangenen Jahr noch die Liste der beliebtsten Promi-Suchanfragen dominierten, waren es in diesem Jahr Billie Eilish und Kylie Jenner, aber auch Audrey Hepburn.

Googles Top-Promisuche

Billie Eilish style

Audrey Hepburn style

Ariana Grande style

Kylie Jenner style

Amal Clooney style

Shia LaBeouf style

Cam Newton style

Gleich zwei Outfits der Rapperin Cardi B. schafften es in die Top 10. Aber auch die Coachella-Outfits von Tana Mongeau und Miley Cyrus hinterließen Eindruck.

Googles Top-Outfitsuche

Tana Mongeau Coachella outfit

Serena Williams outfit

Cardi B Grammy outfit

Katy Perry Ursula outfit

Josie Canseco outfit

Cardi yellow outfit

Miley Cyrus Coachella outfit

Kelly Clarkson outfit on 'The Voice'

Billie Eilish outfit

Beyoncé 'Formation' outfit

Serena William sticht nicht nur am Center Court ins Auge. (c) Getty Images (Elsa)

Der Emo-Stil feierte zumindest bei den Google-Suchanfragen ein Comeback. Ansonsten waren User an Camp (dem Motto der Met-Gala), E-Style und VSCO-Girl-Style interessiert.

Googles Top "Fashion Style"

Camp style

E-girl style

E-boy style

Steampunk style

Harajuku style

Preppy style

Yankii style

Vintage style

VSCO girl style

Emo style Lady Gaga hatte bei der Met-Gala ihren großen Auftritt. (c) REUTERS (Mario Anzuoni)

Wie man Beret, Jeansjacke und Bauchtasche trägt war ebenfalls ein beliebtes Suchthema.

Googles Top-How-To-Wear

How to wear a beret

How to wear a flannel

How to wear duck boots

How to wear infinity scarf

How to wear booties with jeans

How to wear suspenders

How to wear beanies

How to wear a jean jacket

How to wear a fanny pack

How to wear a headband

Wie man Haarreifen trägt, weiß etwa Jessica Alba. (c) Getty Images (Frazer Harrison)

(Red.)