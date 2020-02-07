"Vogue" setzt Spendenaufruf aufs Cover

Die genauen Kontodetails samt IBAN hält ein Model in die Kamera. Das Geld soll der Stadt Venedig zugutekommen.
Das hat es auf dem Titelbild der "Vogue" noch nie gegeben. Die italienische Ausgabe der Modebibel ruft zu Spenden auf und das, indem ganz plakativ die Bankverbindungen auf dem Cover abgebildet wurde.
Gespendet soll für die Hochwasserhilfe für Vendig werden. Model Vittoria Ceretti hält auf dem Cover eine Steintafel mit den detaillierten Kontodaten in die Kamera. Das Konto wurde von dem Stadtrat von Venedig eröffnet.
"Wir sind zuversichtlich, dass viele Leserinnen und Leser, nicht nur italienische, unserem Spendenaufruf folgen werden. Die Stadt Venedig ist schließlich ein universales Kulturerbe", heißt es von "Vogue"-Chef Emanuele Farneti.
Schon mit der Jännerausgabe griff man der Stadt finanziell unter die Arme. Die Redaktion druckte nur Illustrationen ab, das Geld, dass damit durch die Modeproduktionen gespart wurde, wurde für die Restaurierung der Fondazione Querini Stampalia gespendet.
