An wen ist Geld geflossen? Neos stellen Anfrage an US-Justiz

02/14/2020

RE Deferred Prosecution Agreement, Airbus

Case No.: 1:20-cr-00021 (TFH)

Note: I am a U.S. citizen living and working in Austria at present. The above-referenced DPA includes reference to matters relevant to Austria. This FOIA request is limited to these matters.

The DPA includes disclosures a sale of 15 Typhoon Eurofighter jet aircraft manufactured in Germany and sold to Austria. In the course of this sale, EADS (now Airbus) failed to disclose information under ITAR Part 130 (vendor makes, promises or agrees to make payments of contributions, fees or commissions to third parties – in the amount of Euro 55,125,985.

The DPA states that 14 individuals or organizations received illegal payments, but describes only three, called Consultant 9, Organization 5 and Organization 6.

Provided that the terms of the DPA stipulate that EADS (now Airbus) must cooperate with U.S. and other law enforcement agencies in this matter, there can be no reason to withhold identification of individuals or organizations suspected of having engaged in bribery and other felonies.

Under the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act, I request documentation about the following: