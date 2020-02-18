Schnellauswahl
Eurofighter

An wen ist Geld geflossen? Neos stellen Anfrage an US-Justiz

A general view of the Department of Justice building is seen ahead of the release of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller´s report in Washington
Außenansicht des US-Justizministeriums in Washington, D. C. (Archivbild)(c) REUTERS (Amr Alfiky)
18.02.2020 um 11:55
Die Neos wollen vom US-amerikanische Justizministerium die Namen der Personen, die im strafrechtlichen Vergleich mit Airbus genannt werden. Basis dafür ist das US-Informationsfreiheitsgesetz. Die Anfrage im Wortlaut.

Die Neos stellen in der Causa Eurofighter eine Anfrage an das amerikanische Justizministerium: Sie wollen die Namen der Personen oder Organisationen wissen, die im strafrechtlichen Vergleich der Firma Airbus in den USA genannt werden und an die im Zusammenhang mit dem Eurofighter-Verkauf hierzulande Geld geflossen ist.

Basis der Anfrage ist das US-amerikanische Informationsfreiheitsgesetz: Eine sogenannte Foia-Anfrage ("Freedom of Information Act", Anm.) gibt US-amerikanischen Staatsbürgern das Recht, Einsicht in Dokumente staatlicher Behörden zu erhalten. Daher wird die Anfrage formal auch vom Neos-Mitarbeiter Thomas Jandl, einem in Österreich lebenden und arbeitenden US-Amerikaner, gestellt.

FOIA Request

02/14/2020

RE Deferred Prosecution Agreement, Airbus

Case No.: 1:20-cr-00021 (TFH)

Note: I am a U.S. citizen living and working in Austria at present. The above-referenced DPA includes reference to matters relevant to Austria. This FOIA request is limited to these matters.

The DPA includes disclosures a sale of 15 Typhoon Eurofighter jet aircraft manufactured in Germany and sold to Austria. In the course of this sale, EADS (now Airbus) failed to disclose information under ITAR Part 130 (vendor makes, promises or agrees to make payments of contributions, fees or commissions to third parties – in the amount of Euro 55,125,985.

The DPA states that 14 individuals or organizations received illegal payments, but describes only three, called Consultant 9, Organization 5 and Organization 6.

Provided that the terms of the DPA stipulate that EADS (now Airbus) must cooperate with U.S. and other law enforcement agencies in this matter, there can be no reason to withhold identification of individuals or organizations suspected of having engaged in bribery and other felonies.

Under the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act, I request documentation about the following:

  1. the identities of the 14 individuals and organizations the DPA indicates have received illegal payments under the Typhoon contract between EADS (now Airbus) and the Federal Republic of Austria; and
  2. the documents describing the actions of the other 11 individuals and/or organizations said to have received illegal payments under the Typhoon contract between EADS (now Airbus) and the Federal Republic of Austria that are not listed in the DPA and the General Allegations. (...)

In dem strafrechtlichen Vergleich werden insgesamt 14 Personen oder Organisationen angeführt, die illegale Zahlungen erhalten haben. Genannt werden jedoch nur drei, wie es in dem Antrag heißt. Das Begehren zielt daher besonders auf die elf nicht genannten ab: Angefragt werden neben den Namen auch jene Dokumente, die die Handlungen dieser elf Personen bzw. Organisationen beschreiben.

Neos: „Gefühl, dass es hier nicht genug Druck gibt“ 

Die Namen der 14 Beschuldigten seien eindeutig von öffentlichem Interesse, erklärte Neos-Wehrsprecher Douglas Hoyos: "Die Österreicherinnen und Österreicher haben ein Recht darauf zu erfahren, was beim Eurofighter-Deal gelaufen ist und wer dafür Geld bekommen hat." Schließlich gehe es hier um Steuergeld.

Hoyos nahm einmal mehr die Regierung in die Pflicht: "Ich habe das Gefühl, dass es hier nicht genug Druck seitens des Verteidigungsministeriums gibt." Daher hätten sich die NEOS entschieden, diesen Weg zu gehen. Es müssten einfach alle Möglichkeiten ausgeschöpft werden.

Das Geständnis von Airbus

Vor über einer Woche war bekannt geworden, dass Airbus in den USA im Rahmen eines strafrechtlichen Vergleichs ("Deferred Prosecution Agreement", Anm.) eingeräumt hat, gegen US-Rüstungsexportbestimmungen verstoßen zu haben. Im Zusammenhang mit dem Eurofighter-Verkauf in Österreich hätte Airbus den US-Behörden Zahlungen an 14 Personen oder Organisationen - sogenannte "politische Zuwendungen" - in Höhe von 55 Millionen Euro melden müssen.

(APA/red.)

