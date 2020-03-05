Schnellauswahl
Quiz

Der, die oder das Karies, Pfand und Virus?

"Die" Flasche ist richtig, soviel ist klar. Aber wie lautet der Artikel für Pfand?
"Die" Flasche ist richtig, soviel ist klar. Aber wie lautet der Artikel für Pfand?(c) imago
05.03.2020 um 12:05
Im Deutschen hat jedes Nomen ein grammatisches Geschlecht. Allerdings gibt es gar nicht so wenige Zweifelsfälle.