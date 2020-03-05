Im Deutschen hat jedes Nomen ein grammatisches Geschlecht. Allerdings gibt es gar nicht so wenige Zweifelsfälle.

<section><h2><p>Der, die oder das Karies, Pfand und Virus?</p></h2><p><p>Im Deutschen hat jedes Nomen ein grammatisches Geschlecht. Allerdings gibt es gar nicht so wenige Zweifelsfälle.</p></p></section><section><h2><p><strong>Das Wort wird quasi ständig gebraucht – trotzdem sind viele unsicher bei seinem Geschlecht. Was ist korrekt?</strong></p></h2></section><section><h3><p><strong>Was holt man sich im Supermarkt?</strong></p></h3></section><section><h3><p><strong>Welchen Artikel trägt das Wort Virus?</strong></p></h3></section><section><h3><p><strong>„Pendlerpauschale“ war oft im Gespräch, doch welches Geschlecht ist korrekt?</strong></p></h3></section><section><h3><p><strong>Vergleichsweise einfach: Wie bestellt man hierzulande diese Zuckerbombe?</strong>?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p><strong>Wenn man viel Cola trinkt, kann man Zahnfäule bekommen. Doch welchen Artikel trägt sie?</strong></p></h3></section><section><h3><p><strong>Ab ins Tierreich. Haben Python und Krake dasselbe Geschlecht?</strong></p></h3></section><section><h3><p><strong>Ein biegsames Wort: Joghurt kann man mit oder ohne h schreiben, früher gar mit Y am Beginn. Welcher Artikel ist NICHT korrekt?</strong></p></h3></section><section><h3><p><strong>Welches Genus hat Schwermut?</strong></p></h3></section><section><h3><p><strong>Und das Wort Hashtag, das als # dargestellt wird?</strong></p></h3></section><section><h3><p><strong>Für welches Wort existiert nur ein korrekter Artikel?</strong></p></h3></section><section><h3><p><strong>Befolgen Priester den oder das Zölibat (nicht)?</strong></p></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Manch einer trägt Dinge gern mit viel Pathos vor. Aber welches Geschlecht hat dieses Überzeugungsmittel der Rede?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Zuletzt eine einfache Frage: Wie benennt man Radio?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h2></h2></section><section><h3></h3></section>