New Yorks berühmte Met-Gala verschoben

(c) Getty Images for The Met Museum/ (Dimitrios Kambouris)

Vogue-Chefredakteurin Anna Wintour nutzte den Moment der Bekanntgabe auch dafür, Kritik am Krisenmanagement des US-Präsidenten Trump zu üben.

Wegen der Coronavirus-Pandemie hat Vogue-Chefredakteurin Anna Wintour die Met-Gala in New York abgesagt und für unbestimmte Zeit verschoben. Aufgrund der "unvermeidlichen und verantwortungsvollen Entscheidung des Metropolitan Museums", seine Türen zu schließen, werden die Mode-Ausstellung "About Time" und die dazugehörige Eröffnungsgala auf einen späteren Zeitpunkt verschoben, schrieb die Chefin der US-Ausgabe des Modemagazins am Montag auf der Website der Vogue.

Die Met-Gala ist New Yorks gesellschaftliches Top-Ereignis des Jahres und findet immer am ersten Montag im Mai statt.

Die Chefredakteurin nutzte ihren Beitrag auch, um Kritik an US-Präsident Donald Trumps Krisenmanagement in der Coronaviruskrise zu üben: "Ich war, wie so viele von uns, entsetzt darüber, wie er auf die Pandemie reagiert hat. (...) Seine Unehrlichkeit gegenüber dem amerikanischen Volk und, was am schlimmsten ist, sein schockierender Mangel an Einfühlungsvermögen und Mitgefühl für diejenigen, die leiden und sich fürchten", schrieb Wintour. Sie nutzte ihren Beitrag auch, um Ex-Vizepräsident Joe Biden zu ihrem bevorzugten demokratischen Kandidaten für das Weiße Haus zu erklären.

Die gebürtige Britin Wintour - die seit mehr als drei Jahrzehnten die US-Ausgabe der Vogue leitet - machte die Met-Gala zu einer Veranstaltung, die heute mit der Oscar-Verleihung konkurriert. Die Gala wird gemeinsam von den Schauspielerinnen Meryl Streep und Emma Stone, der Dramatikerin, Komponistin und Schauspielerin Lin-Manuel Miranda (das Musical "Hamilton"), dem künstlerischen Leiter der Frauenkollektionen von Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière, und Anna Wintour geleitet. Die diesjährige Mode-Ausstellung "About Time" sollte vom 7. Mai bis 7. September laufen.

(APA/AFP)