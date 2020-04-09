Die originellsten Magazintitel in der Coronakrise

Die italienische „Vogue“ zeigt zum ersten Mal eine vollständig weiße Titelseite und auch andere Magazine setzen den Ausnahmezustand kreativ in Szene.
Ein leeres Stadion, die Freiheitsstatue im Home-Office oder "Die Erschaffung Adams" samt Desinfektionsmittel. "Business as usal" kann man in der Coronakrise auch als Magazin nicht machen. Vielmehr heißt es, kreativ zu werden, was sich auch in der Covergestaltung von "Vogue", "Sport's Illustrated" oder "Newsweek" zeigt.
Ein starkes Zeichen setzte die italienische Ausgabe der "Vogue". Das komplette Titelbild ist diesmal in Weiß gehalten. Die Beweggründe für die Entscheidung schildert Chefredakteur Emanuele Farenti in einem Instagram-Eintrag: „Die Entscheidung, zum ersten Mal in unserer Geschichte ein komplett weißes Cover zu drucken, liegt nicht daran, dass es an Bildern gefehlt hätte – ganz im Gegenteil. Wir haben uns dafür entschieden, weil Weiß für viele Dinge gleichzeitig steht. Weiß ist in erster Linie Respekt. Weiß ist die Wiedergeburt, das Licht nach der Dunkelheit, die Summe aller Farben. Weiß ist die Farbe der Uniformen derer, die ihr eigenes Leben aufs Spiel setzen, um unseres zu retten. […] Vor allem aber: Weiß ist nicht die Kapitulation, sondern ein leeres Blatt, das darauf wartet, geschrieben zu werden.“
The Vogue Italia April Issue will be out next Friday 10th. 🤍🤍🤍 “In its long history stretching back over a hundred years, Vogue has come through wars, crises, acts of terrorism. Its noblest tradition is never to look the other way. Just under two weeks ago, we were about to print an issue that we had been planning for some time, and which also involved L’Uomo Vogue in a twin project. But to speak of anything else – while people are dying, doctors and nurses are risking their lives and the world is changing forever – is not the DNA of Vogue Italia. Accordingly, we shelved our project and started from scratch. The decision to print a completely white cover for the first time in our history is not because there was any lack of images – quite the opposite. We chose it because white signifies many things at the same time. 🤍🤍🤍 White is first of all respect. White is rebirth, the light after darkness, the sum of all colours. White is the colour of the uniforms worn by those who put their own lives on the line to save ours. It represents space and time to think, as well as to stay silent. White is for those who are filling this empty time and space with ideas, thoughts, stories, lines of verse, music and care for others. White recalls when, after the crisis of 1929, this immaculate colour was adopted for clothes as an expression of purity in the present, and of hope in the future. Above all: white is not surrender, but a blank sheet waiting to be written, the title page of a new story that is about to begin.” #EmanueleFarneti @EFarneti #imagine #FarAwaySoClose #WhiteCanvas --- Read the full Editor’s letter via link in bio. Full credits: Editor in chief @Efarneti Creative director @FerdinandoVerderi
Doch auch andere Magazine können mit ihren Titelseiten überzeugen. Ein Überblick:
Sportveranstaltungen werden abgesagt, die Stadien bleiben leer. Verwaiste Ränge zeigt deshalb „Sport's Illustrated“.
„Freedom on hold“ titelt „Vogue Portugal“ und bebildert das mit einem küssenden Pärchen, das Gesichtsmasken trägt.
Uma imagem não vale só mais que mil palavras. Vale também enquanto documento histórico. E a liberdade de 2020 vai ser reconhecível assim: confinada. Seja por quatro paredes, seja por uma máscara, sempre com uma luz que espreita pela janela de um futuro que virá melhor, e mais livre. E vai ser reconhecível hoje ou daqui a dez anos. A Vogue Portugal “Freedom on Hold” chega às bancas a 02 de abril, juntamente com o download gratuito do pdf - porque estamos juntos nisto. Mas para não perder uma edição tão especial e que ficará para a história, pode assegurar a sua cópia já em Vogue.pt/shop. #freedomonhold Capa 01 de 02. — An image isn’t just worth more than a thousand words. It’s worth as a historical document as well. And 2020’s freedom will be recognizable like this: in confinement. Be it within four walls, be it separated by a mask, always with a ray of light peeking from the window of a brighter and better future - with more freedom. And it’ll be recognizable today and in ten years time. Vogue Portugal is out on stands on April 2nd, along with the free download of our pdf - we’re still in this together. But to make sure you don’t lose such a special issue, one that will be forever part of History, make sure you grab your copy now at Vogue.pt/shop [link in bio]. #freedomonhold Cover 01 of 02. #vogueportugal #editorinchief @Sofia.slucas #coverartdirection @jsantanagq #photography @branislavsimoncik #models @bibibaltovic @adambardy #mask @lukaskimlicka #freedom #liberdade #april #freedomissue @lighthouse.publishing
Einer Nation, die von zu Hause aus arbeitet, widmet sich „Newsweek“. Dazu passt die Freiheitsstatue im Home-Office.
Since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic on March 11, many companies have attempted to rapidly move their operations, culture, management style and communications fully online. The first few days were great. No need to put together an outfit, no reason to comb your hair or even look in the mirror. No commute! But unlike many things in life, working from home does not always get better with experience. The coronavirus pandemic has utterly disrupted the way millions of us work, and while the public health emergency will someday dissipate, some aspects of the 'Work From Home Revolution' are likely here to stay. Hit the link in our bio to read how the coronavirus will change how we work forever. | Illustration: Alex Fine for Newsweek
Der Ausschnitt von Leonardo Da Vincis berühmtem Deckenfresco „Die Erschaffung Adams“ ist Kult. „Les Echos Week-End“ sorgte für ein zeitgemäßes Update samt Desinfektionsmittel.
EN KIOSQUE VENDREDI 20 MARS AVEC @lesechos⠀ ⠀ Notre couverture de la semaine : À LA RECHERCHE DE L’ARME ULTIME Sur toute la planète, des laboratoires sont engagés dans la course au vaccin contre le coronavirus. Quels sont les acteurs clés ? Avec quelle chance d’y parvenir ? Et dans combien de temps ? ⠀⠀ Au sommaire : ⠀ 👉 BORIS JOHNSON. La fin de l’état de grâce. 👉 PLACEMENTS. Faire face au krach. 👉 CINÉMA. L’évidence Virginie Efira. #lesechosweekend #lesechos #Cover #MagazineCover #Coronavirus #StayHome #Pandemie #Vaccins
Die Grand Central Station, wie man sie wohl nie sieht. Menschenleer, einzig eine Reinigungskraft ist zu sehen. Das Titelbild des „The New Yorker“.
(chrile)