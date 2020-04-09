Die originellsten Magazintitel in der Coronakrise

Die italienische „Vogue“ zeigt zum ersten Mal eine vollständig weiße Titelseite und auch andere Magazine setzen den Ausnahmezustand kreativ in Szene.

Ein leeres Stadion, die Freiheitsstatue im Home-Office oder "Die Erschaffung Adams" samt Desinfektionsmittel. "Business as usal" kann man in der Coronakrise auch als Magazin nicht machen. Vielmehr heißt es, kreativ zu werden, was sich auch in der Covergestaltung von "Vogue", "Sport's Illustrated" oder "Newsweek" zeigt.

Ein starkes Zeichen setzte die italienische Ausgabe der "Vogue". Das komplette Titelbild ist diesmal in Weiß gehalten. Die Beweggründe für die Entscheidung schildert Chefredakteur Emanuele Farenti in einem Instagram-Eintrag: „Die Entscheidung, zum ersten Mal in unserer Geschichte ein komplett weißes Cover zu drucken, liegt nicht daran, dass es an Bildern gefehlt hätte – ganz im Gegenteil. Wir haben uns dafür entschieden, weil Weiß für viele Dinge gleichzeitig steht. Weiß ist in erster Linie Respekt. Weiß ist die Wiedergeburt, das Licht nach der Dunkelheit, die Summe aller Farben. Weiß ist die Farbe der Uniformen derer, die ihr eigenes Leben aufs Spiel setzen, um unseres zu retten. […] Vor allem aber: Weiß ist nicht die Kapitulation, sondern ein leeres Blatt, das darauf wartet, geschrieben zu werden.“

Doch auch andere Magazine können mit ihren Titelseiten überzeugen. Ein Überblick:

Sportveranstaltungen werden abgesagt, die Stadien bleiben leer. Verwaiste Ränge zeigt deshalb „Sport's Illustrated“.

„Freedom on hold“ titelt „Vogue Portugal“ und bebildert das mit einem küssenden Pärchen, das Gesichtsmasken trägt.

Einer Nation, die von zu Hause aus arbeitet, widmet sich „Newsweek“. Dazu passt die Freiheitsstatue im Home-Office.

Der Ausschnitt von Leonardo Da Vincis berühmtem Deckenfresco „Die Erschaffung Adams“ ist Kult. „Les Echos Week-End“ sorgte für ein zeitgemäßes Update samt Desinfektionsmittel.

Die Grand Central Station, wie man sie wohl nie sieht. Menschenleer, einzig eine Reinigungskraft ist zu sehen. Das Titelbild des „The New Yorker“.

(chrile)