Trump will Einwanderung in die USA aussetzen

In light of the

In light of the

attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs

of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to

temporarily suspend immigration into the United

States!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

April

21, 2020

