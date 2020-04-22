Könnte so die Zukunft des Fliegens ausschauen?

Das italienische Unternehmen Aviointeriors hat Kabinenkonzepte entwickelt, die in Post-Coronazeiten zukünftige Pandemien verhindern sollen.

Ellbogen an Ellbogen, enger Kontakt mit den Sitznachbarn seitlich, aber auch vorne und hinten. Das Fliegen in der Economy-Klasse war schon bisher für all jene, die nicht so gerne fremde Menschen um sich haben, eine Herausforderung. Das Coronavirus sorgt nun zusätzlich dafür, dass Flugreisen überdenkt werden müssen.

Das italienische Unternehmen Avionteriors hat sich angeschaut, wie Flugzeugkabinen in Zukunft ausgestattet werden könnten, um die Ansteckungsgefahr zu minimieren und Flugreisen hygienischer zu machen.

Dabei sind zwei Ideen entstanden. Zum einen das Konzept „Janus", bei dem der Mittelsitz in die andere Richtung gedreht ist und Plexiglas zwischen den Sitzen vor den Viren des Sitznachbarn schützen soll. Das soll für maximale Isolation auf geringerem Raum sorgen.

Zum anderen das Konzept „Glassafe", bei dem jeder Sitz von einer Art Plexiglas-Hülle umgeben ist. Dieses könne sehr schnell umgesetzt werden, da die Plastikhüllen auf bereits bestehende Flugzeugsitze angebracht werden könne, heißt es in einer Aussendung.

(chrile)