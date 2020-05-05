Die Met-Gala auf Social Media

Die jährliche Met-Gala fiel ebenfalls dem Coronavirus zum Opfer. Auf Social Media lebte dafür die #MetGalaChallenge auf.
Am ersten Montag im Mai findet traditionellerweise das modisches Highlight des Jahres statt: die Met-Gala. Durch das Coronavirus verlagerte sich das Red-Carpet-Event in diesem Jahr in die eigenen vier Wände.
"Vogue" und Schauspieler Billy Porter riefen dazu auf, bei der Challenge unter dem Hashtag #MetGalaChallenge teilzunehmen. Die Aufgabe: Einen Look der vergangenen Met-Gala nachzustellen. Herausforderung angenommen, dachten sich viele User.
Selbst vor dem Kronleuchter-Look von Katy Perry wurde nicht zurückgeschreckt.
Jakob Vegh, der den Tiktok-Kanal des Mak lancierte, inszenierte sich als Celine Dion.
Mit Luftballons und Blumenkleid wurde eines von Rihannas kultigen Outfits nachgestellt.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Channeling my inner #Rihanna today with a splash of #whimsy for y’all 🤗✨💜 So I asked my dear friend @michaelirathayer to choose ANY #metgala red carpet look to recreate with just items I have at home and he chose this iconic piece! Michael, I challenge you to recreate Cardi B’s white gown. You have 24 hrs. @amandascarlett5 and @nicolevaccaro I challenge YOU two to pick looks for each other to recreate!! 💜💜💜✨✨✨ #day? #day55 #metgalachallenge #balloons #redcarpet
Diane Kruger erschien 2018 zur Gala in einem Kleid von Prabal Gurung. Die überlange Schleppe lässt sich auch mit einem Handtuch nachmachen.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Just found out about the #MetGalaChallenge two hours ago and had to get in on the fun! The challenge is to recreate a past Met Gala look using only materials that you have at home. Here’s my recreation of @dianekruger in @prabalgurung in 2018, made with: -two bath towels, two hand towels, and a washcloth (not a matching set, naturally) -a gazillion safety pins🧷 -aluminum foil -headband -tape -tulle -a throw pillow strategically held in place to make the butt poufs extra pouffy 😂 @voguemagazine @theebillyporter @metmuseum @metcostumeinstitute @themetgalaofficial #metgalachallenge #dianekruger #quarantine #whatidowhenimnotathehospital #metgala #prabalgurung #quarantinecouture #pandemicbutmakeitfashion #dammitjim #imadoctornotafashiondesigner
Klopapier wurde in der Coronakirse zur heiß begehrten Ware. Kein Wunder, lässt sich damit auch der Red-Carpet-Look von Lily Collins nachbauen.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Quarantine, but make it FASHION. Trying to keep myself from laughing, couldn’t let everyone else have all the fun. I think my unwashed hair really helped pull the look together. Thanks for helping @mike___alexander and for letting me use our stash 🧻 @lilyjcollins @metmuseum @metcostumeinstitute @voguemagazine @giambattistavalliparis #metgalachallenge #quarantinequeen #costume
Auch mit Zeitungspapier kann man sehr kreativ werden.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
MET GALA 2020: DIGITAL, DEMOCRATIC, DRAMATIC #Centrestage: The Met Gala found a democratic interpretation during the pandemic, as fashion followers around the world celebrated Met Monday with virtual cosplay. Read more on our website. Link in bio. ✒️ @extinctchicken @metmuseum @theannawintour @condenastinternational @florence @theebillyporter @blakelively @csiriano @jakobvegh @heather__spears @everythingelle_ #metgalachallenge #hfmetgala2020 #metgala #fashion #bythepeople #thevofashion #digital #pandemic #impact #covid19 #coronavirus https://thevoiceoffashion.com/centrestage/news/met-gala-digital-democratic-dramatic-3763
Ein wahres Kunstwerk aus Papier und viel Klebstoff entstand hier:
Dass auch Haustiere bei der #MetGalaChallenge eine gute Figur machen, beweist dieser Vierbeiner.