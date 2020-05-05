Schnellauswahl
#MetGalaChallenge

Die Met-Gala auf Social Media

05.05.2020 um 13:18
Die jährliche Met-Gala fiel ebenfalls dem Coronavirus zum Opfer. Auf Social Media lebte dafür die #MetGalaChallenge auf.

Am ersten Montag im Mai findet traditionellerweise das modisches Highlight des Jahres statt: die Met-Gala. Durch das Coronavirus verlagerte sich das Red-Carpet-Event in diesem Jahr in die eigenen vier Wände.

"Vogue" und Schauspieler Billy Porter riefen dazu auf, bei der Challenge unter dem Hashtag #MetGalaChallenge teilzunehmen. Die Aufgabe: Einen Look der vergangenen Met-Gala nachzustellen. Herausforderung angenommen, dachten sich viele User.

Alles, was man zur Met-Gala wissen muss

Selbst vor dem Kronleuchter-Look von Katy Perry wurde nicht zurückgeschreckt.

Jakob Vegh, der den Tiktok-Kanal des Mak lancierte, inszenierte sich als Celine Dion.

Mit Luftballons und Blumenkleid wurde eines von Rihannas kultigen Outfits nachgestellt.

 

Diane Kruger erschien 2018 zur Gala in einem Kleid von Prabal Gurung. Die überlange Schleppe lässt sich auch mit einem Handtuch nachmachen.

Klopapier wurde in der Coronakirse zur heiß begehrten Ware. Kein Wunder, lässt sich damit auch der Red-Carpet-Look von Lily Collins nachbauen.

Auch mit Zeitungspapier kann man sehr kreativ werden.

Ein wahres Kunstwerk aus Papier und viel Klebstoff entstand hier:

Dass auch Haustiere bei der #MetGalaChallenge eine gute Figur machen, beweist dieser Vierbeiner.