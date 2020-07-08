Chanel-Couture in Corona-Zeiten

Bei den digitalen Haute-Couture-Schauen zeigen die großen Modehäuser ihre neuen Entwürfe. Opulente Mode und nüchterne Präsentation herrschen bei Chanel vor.
Haute Couture auf dem digitalen Laufsteg: Während Chanel mit der Resort-Kollektion statt nach Capri vor den Bildschirm entführte, zeigte man sich bei der Online-Präsentation der Haute-Couture-Kollektion recht nüchtern. Im Zuge der digitalen Modewoche der Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode wurden nun 12 Outfits mit Videos und Bildern gezeigt.
Inhaltlich spielte Designerin Virginie Viard aber mit Opulenz und kräftigen Looks. "Ich habe an eine Punk-Prinzessin gedacht, die im Morgengrauen aus dem 'Le Palace' kommt", so die Designerin. "Mit einem Taftkleid, voluminösen Haaren, Federn und viel Schmuck. Diese Kollektion ist mehr von Karl Lagerfeld inspiriert als von Gabrielle Chanel. Karl würde ins 'Le Palace' gehen, er würde diese sehr kultivierten und sehr herausgeputzten Frauen begleiten, die sehr exzentrisch waren.“ Passend zum opulenten Thema wurden die Looks mit Juwelen aus der High-Jewelry-Kollektion von Chanel kombiniert.
The Fall-Winter 2020/21 Haute Couture collection is marked by a desire for shimmering opulence and sophistication, captured here by Mikael Jansson. Featured with CHANEL High Jewelry. See all the looks on chanel.com #CHANELHauteCouture #CHANEL #CHANELHighJewelry @Le19M #Le19M @MaisonDesrues #Desrues @Maison_Lemarie #MaisonLemarie @Lesage #Lesage @Massaro_Paris #Massaro @Goossens_Paris #Goossens @AtelierMontex #AtelierMontex @MikaelJansson @Jockstrap_Music @RianneVanRompaey @AdutAkech
Die digitale Präsentation der Haute-Couture-Kollektionen ist für die Modeunternehmen eine Herausforderung. Bei Chanel zeigt man sich mit den Möglichkeiten unzufrieden. "Wir sind daran interessiert, eine Emotion zu erzeugen, die ein Verlangen auslöst, eine Spur hinterlässt und eine Energie erzeugt, die Sie später in Geschäften wiederfinden. Für mich ist das mit digitalen Tools nicht möglich“, so Bruno Pavlovsky, Präsident von Chanel SAS im Gespräch mit dem Branchendienst "Women's Wear Daily“ schon vor der Modewoche.
Bei Dior versuchte man die Emotion und Begehrlichkeiten durch einen Kurzfilm von Regisseur Matteo Garrone digital zu erzeugen. Kritisiert wurde dabei aber die fehlende Diversität der Darsteller.
Finding the lack of POC odd because Maria Grazia Chiuri’s @Dior shows are more diverse than this. Her last one featured over 30% models of color. This film with Matteo Garrone, an Italian male film director, is also outside her norm of collaborating with female creatives. In the past she’s worked with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Judy Chicago, and Grace Wales Bonner, to name a few. Resort 2020 even featured textiles in collaboration with Uniwax, which toed the uncomfortable line between cultural appropriation and appreciation. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In a statement from Dior, they reinforced Chiuri’s values of diversity and inclusion. What it also revealed is that the director was given full creative control. “For this specific film which was shot in and around Rome, the filmmaker Matteo Garrone wanted to explore and to revisit several Greek myths… [Garrone] was given free rein to celebrate this artistic richness,” the statement read. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Surely then, it was possible to honor Greek mythology and still cast people of color. Would it have been too revisionist? Tales of Ethiopia as a mythical land are recorded in Greek literature dating as early as the 8th century B.C., including the work of Homer. Several figures in Greek myths were also believed to be black, most notably Memnon, an Ethiopian warrior king whose skill was likened to Achilles. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Racism of course, is an entirely modern social construct. Frank Snowden, an emeritus Howard University classicist, said that "nothing comparable to the virulent color prejudice of modern times existed in the ancient world.” It goes without saying that antiquity is not immune to whitewashing and racist portrayals. In an article for Forbes, art historian Sarah Bond spoke frankly on the matter. “We have known for a long time that we have a diversity problem, and one way to address this might be to emphasize what an integral part people of color played within ancient Mediterranean history. But the onus is also on the media and fashioners of popular culture.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Dior’s statement also made no mention of logistical issues with bringing in talent of color, so what was really stopping them from reflecting their said values? #dior
(chrile)