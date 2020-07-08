Chanel-Couture in Corona-Zeiten

Bei den digitalen Haute-Couture-Schauen zeigen die großen Modehäuser ihre neuen Entwürfe. Opulente Mode und nüchterne Präsentation herrschen bei Chanel vor.

Haute Couture auf dem digitalen Laufsteg: Während Chanel mit der Resort-Kollektion statt nach Capri vor den Bildschirm entführte, zeigte man sich bei der Online-Präsentation der Haute-Couture-Kollektion recht nüchtern. Im Zuge der digitalen Modewoche der Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode wurden nun 12 Outfits mit Videos und Bildern gezeigt.

Inhaltlich spielte Designerin Virginie Viard aber mit Opulenz und kräftigen Looks. "Ich habe an eine Punk-Prinzessin gedacht, die im Morgengrauen aus dem 'Le Palace' kommt", so die Designerin. "Mit einem Taftkleid, voluminösen Haaren, Federn und viel Schmuck. Diese Kollektion ist mehr von Karl Lagerfeld inspiriert als von Gabrielle Chanel. Karl würde ins 'Le Palace' gehen, er würde diese sehr kultivierten und sehr herausgeputzten Frauen begleiten, die sehr exzentrisch waren.“ Passend zum opulenten Thema wurden die Looks mit Juwelen aus der High-Jewelry-Kollektion von Chanel kombiniert.

Die digitale Präsentation der Haute-Couture-Kollektionen ist für die Modeunternehmen eine Herausforderung. Bei Chanel zeigt man sich mit den Möglichkeiten unzufrieden. "Wir sind daran interessiert, eine Emotion zu erzeugen, die ein Verlangen auslöst, eine Spur hinterlässt und eine Energie erzeugt, die Sie später in Geschäften wiederfinden. Für mich ist das mit digitalen Tools nicht möglich“, so Bruno Pavlovsky, Präsident von Chanel SAS im Gespräch mit dem Branchendienst "Women's Wear Daily“ schon vor der Modewoche.

Bei Dior versuchte man die Emotion und Begehrlichkeiten durch einen Kurzfilm von Regisseur Matteo Garrone digital zu erzeugen. Kritisiert wurde dabei aber die fehlende Diversität der Darsteller.

(chrile)