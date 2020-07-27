Japanischer Modedesigner Kansai Yamamoto gestorben

Yamamoto galt als Pionier der japanischen Modeindustrie und wurde unter anderem für seine Entwürfe für Popstar David Bowie bekannt.
Der japanische Modedesigner Kansai Yamamoto ist tot. Er starb im Alter von 76 Jahren an Leukämie, wie seine Tochter, die Schauspielerin Mirai Yamamoto, am Montag im Onlinedienst Instagram mitteilte. Yamamoto galt als Pionier der japanischen Modeindustrie und wurde unter anderem für seine Entwürfe für Popstar David Bowie bekannt.
. 父、山本寛齋は去る７月２１日、 私を含め家族が看取る中、安らかに７６歳にてこの世を旅立ちました。 私にとって、父はエネルギッシュで明るいことはもとより、穏やかで、寛大で、人懐っこく、コミュニケーションを大切にし、無償の愛を与えてくれた存在でした。 また人生を通して「時に折れることがあろうと、常に前向きに、果敢に挑戦し続けることが明るい未来に繋がる」ということを教えてくれました。 生前中の父・山本寛齋と関わってくださった関係者の皆さま、医療関係者の皆さま、応援してくださった皆さまへ心より感謝を申し上げます。 今後も女優業を継続する傍ら、 2020年、年初より加わりました山本寛齋率いる「KANSAI SUPER STUDIO」にて父・寛齋の「元気」をスタッフと共に継承していきたいと思っておりますので、よろしくお願い申し上げます。 2020年7月27日 山本未來 ————————————————————— On July 21st, my father, Kansai Yamamoto, passed away at the age of 76. He left this world peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. In my eyes, my father was not only the eclectic and energetic soul that the world knew him as, but someone who was also thoughtful, kind-hearted, and affectionate. He valued communication and showered me with love throughout my entire life. He also taught me to persist throughout failures and to never let go of a positive, forward-looking mindset. He viewed challenges as opportunities for self-development and always believed in the brighter days ahead. I want to thank everyone who has touched my father’s life in some way, shape, or form. Without you, his legacy would not exist. I will continue supporting this legacy of my father through my work at KANSAI SUPER STUDIO, alongside my acting career. In doing so, I hope to spread Kansai Yamamoto’s spirit of “Genki” to the world. Sincerely, Mirai Yamamoto 7/27/2020
Yamamoto machte sich ab den 70er-Jahren mit farbenfrohen Avantgarde-Stücken, die Geschlechtergrenzen überschritten und häufig Elemente der japanischen Kultur aufgriffen, einen Namen. Für David Bowies Alter Ego Ziggy Stardust entwarf er eine Reihe von Outfits. "Ich fand Davids Ästhetik und sein Interesse daran, Geschlechtergrenzen zu überschreiten, schockierend schön", sagte Yamamoto 2018 der Website "The Cut".
