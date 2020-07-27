Ü80-Paar mit vergessener Kleidung aus Wäscherei zu Instagram-Ruhm

Dem Paar aus Taiwan folgen schon mehr als 440.000 User auf Instagram. Und auch andere Modefans über 50 sind auf Instagram erfolgreich.

Ein Großeltern-Ehepaar aus Taiwan ist auf Instagram zu unverhofftem Ruhm gelangt, weil es sich in Kleidung fotografieren lässt, die Kunden in ihrer Wäscherei vergessen haben. Dem Paar in der Stadt Taichung folgen schon mehr als 440.000 Nutzer.

"Ich bin begeistert, dass wir anderen Freude und Hoffnung bringen können", sagte die 84 Jahre alte Hsu Hsiu-e am Montag über die positiven Reaktionen aus allen Teilen der Welt - gerade jetzt in der Coronakrise. Ihr 83 Jahre alter Mann Chang Wan-ji wirkt wie seine Frau wie ein Naturtalent als Fotomodell - mal schick, mal lässig. Das Paar tritt auch gerne mit Sonnenbrille und in Turnschuhen auf.

Die Idee zu dem Instagram-Auftritt hatte ihr Enkel Reef Chang im Juni, als das Wäscherei-Geschäft durch die Coronakrise schlecht lief. Der 31-Jährige konnte es nach eigenen Angaben nicht mit ansehen, wie sich seine Großeltern langweilten.

Immer mehr Modeliebhaber jenseits der 50 sind auf Instagram sehr erfolgreich. So auch das japanische Pärchen Bon und Pon, das in seinen 60ern ist und Partnerlook zelebrieren. Mittlerweile hat das Paar, das über 829.000 Fans auf Instagram hat, auch eine eigene Modelinie.

Die 54-jährige US-Amerikanerin Dawn Lucy möchte mit ihrem Instagram-Account "Fashion Should Be Fun" Frauen dazu inspirieren, auch jenseits der 50 noch ihrer Liebe zur Mode nachzugehen. Sie hat 16.700 Follower.

Najate Leklye aus Rotterdam ist 66 Jahre und der Star des Instagram-Accounts ihrer Tochter Meryem. Sie zeigt sich den 42.000 Fans in modemutigen Streetwear-Outfis samt Hijab.

Paula Sutton, 50, arbeitet als Presseleiterin der Elite Premier Modelagentur und war auch als Producerin für Modeshootings für das Magazin "Elle" zuständig, bevor sie 2010 von London nach Norfolk zog. Ihr Instagram-Account widmet sich dabei nicht nur ihrem Landhaus, sondern auch immer wieder der Mode. "Seitdem ich älter bin, werde ich immer exzentrischer und ausgefallener. Ich habe aufgehört mich darum zu kümmern, was andere denken“ schreibt sie.

Grece Ghanem aus Montreal ist 55 Jahre alt und eigentlich Personal Trainer. Auf Instagram zeigt sie ihre Looks und inspiriert damit 365.000 Follower.

(APA/dpa/Red.)