Ü80-Paar mit vergessener Kleidung aus Wäscherei zu Instagram-Ruhm

Dem Paar aus Taiwan folgen schon mehr als 440.000 User auf Instagram. Und auch andere Modefans über 50 sind auf Instagram erfolgreich.
Ein Großeltern-Ehepaar aus Taiwan ist auf Instagram zu unverhofftem Ruhm gelangt, weil es sich in Kleidung fotografieren lässt, die Kunden in ihrer Wäscherei vergessen haben. Dem Paar in der Stadt Taichung folgen schon mehr als 440.000 Nutzer.
These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits!
"Ich bin begeistert, dass wir anderen Freude und Hoffnung bringen können", sagte die 84 Jahre alte Hsu Hsiu-e am Montag über die positiven Reaktionen aus allen Teilen der Welt - gerade jetzt in der Coronakrise. Ihr 83 Jahre alter Mann Chang Wan-ji wirkt wie seine Frau wie ein Naturtalent als Fotomodell - mal schick, mal lässig. Das Paar tritt auch gerne mit Sonnenbrille und in Turnschuhen auf.
Die Idee zu dem Instagram-Auftritt hatte ihr Enkel Reef Chang im Juni, als das Wäscherei-Geschäft durch die Coronakrise schlecht lief. Der 31-Jährige konnte es nach eigenen Angaben nicht mit ansehen, wie sich seine Großeltern langweilten.
These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits!
Immer mehr Modeliebhaber jenseits der 50 sind auf Instagram sehr erfolgreich. So auch das japanische Pärchen Bon und Pon, das in seinen 60ern ist und Partnerlook zelebrieren. Mittlerweile hat das Paar, das über 829.000 Fans auf Instagram hat, auch eine eigene Modelinie.
天気が優れない毎日で、なかなかお出かけの写真が撮れません☔️ 皆様はお変わりありませんか？ ＊ 今日のコーデは、Sunny Clouds × bonponの水玉で合わせました⚫️⚪️😊😊 @sunnyclouds.official 円形バッグはear PAPILLONNERのもので、靴はノーブランドです。 ・ ・ #水玉コーデ #サニークラウズ #サニクラ #sunnyclouds #日曜日コーデ #夫婦 #60代 #ファッション #コーディネート #リンクコーデ #夫婦コーデ #グレイヘア #白髪 #共白髪 #couple #over60 #fashion #coordinate #instafashion #instagramjapan #greyhair #bonpon511
Die 54-jährige US-Amerikanerin Dawn Lucy möchte mit ihrem Instagram-Account "Fashion Should Be Fun" Frauen dazu inspirieren, auch jenseits der 50 noch ihrer Liebe zur Mode nachzugehen. Sie hat 16.700 Follower.
Where are my pear-shape & hourglass babes?Reviewing these Curvy Cheeky Jeans by Everlane on the blog right now. Love a brand that’s eco-friendly, high-quality, AND understands my hip to waist ratio!! Hello!! #everlane @everlane #gifted #curvycheekyjeans #pearshapejeans #bestcurvyjeans #curvyjeans #bootylicious #proudpear #bodypositivity #allbodiesarebeautiful #thickthighsthinpatience 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 http://liketk.it/2Qixt #liketkit @liketoknow.it #LTKcurves #LTKunder100 #LTKunder50
Najate Leklye aus Rotterdam ist 66 Jahre und der Star des Instagram-Accounts ihrer Tochter Meryem. Sie zeigt sich den 42.000 Fans in modemutigen Streetwear-Outfis samt Hijab.
Three generations of @dailypaper for Mother's day 🖤 * * * Took these shots of my mum in Dec 2019 and last week Nori and I recreated it. It felt like a full circle moment that my son took my pics but also kinda bittersweet to not have my mama present cause she would have been cheering and mashaallahing on him proudly. It's the first mother's day ever that we're spending apart and it feels even more sad since we were supposed to be celebrating it in Morocco right now with my grandmother. Sending love to all mamas out there and all the strength to mamas who lost their children and children who lost their mamas 🖤
Paula Sutton, 50, arbeitet als Presseleiterin der Elite Premier Modelagentur und war auch als Producerin für Modeshootings für das Magazin "Elle" zuständig, bevor sie 2010 von London nach Norfolk zog. Ihr Instagram-Account widmet sich dabei nicht nur ihrem Landhaus, sondern auch immer wieder der Mode. "Seitdem ich älter bin, werde ich immer exzentrischer und ausgefallener. Ich habe aufgehört mich darum zu kümmern, was andere denken“ schreibt sie.
Grece Ghanem aus Montreal ist 55 Jahre alt und eigentlich Personal Trainer. Auf Instagram zeigt sie ihre Looks und inspiriert damit 365.000 Follower.
