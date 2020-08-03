Das Makeover der Gesichtsmasken

Verzierte Masken, Anhänger und Ketten machen den Schutz vor Krankheiten zum Mode-Accessoire.
Gesichtsmasken sind vorerst wohl gekommen, um zu bleiben. Was für modeaffine Träger wiederum bedeutet: Masken sind mehr als ein Muss und Sicherheit, sie sind - so skurril das angesichts des Schutzes vor einer Krankheit auch sein mag - zum Accessoire geworden.
Und deshalb verwundert es auch nicht, dass nicht nur Individualisierung groß geschrieben wird, sondern sich auch neue Trends entwickeln. In den Sozialen Medien etwa zu beobachten: Masken-Accessoires.
Bei Schmuckhersteller Éliou wird die Maske etwa an die Perlenkette gelegt und so eine Brillenkette zweckentfremdet.
Eine ganz ähnliche Idee hat der Juwelier Nohemn By Nohelia in Florida, der zahlreiche Ketten zum Befestigung von Masken im Angebot hat.
Das Label Collina Strada wiederum greift zu übergroßen Mascherl. So wird das Tragen des Mund-Nasen-Schutzes zum Statement.
In Japan hat sich ein Schmuckhersteller ebenfalls etwas ausgedacht: Mit kleinen Perlen-Charms an der Seite soll der Maske Eleganz verliehen werden.
