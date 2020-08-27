Katy Perry und Orlando Bloom: Das Baby ist da

Die beiden Stars gaben die Geburt ihrer Tochter über den Instagram-Kanal von Unicef bekannt und riefen zu Spenden für benachteiligte Familien auf.
Katy Perry und Orlando Bloom gaben bekannt, dass sie Eltern geworden sind. Allerdings auf eine eher unübliche Weise, nämlich auf der Instagram-Seite von Unicef. „Willkommen auf der Welt, Daisy Dove Bloom!“, schreibt Unicef (das Kinderhilfswerk der Vereinten Nationen). „Es ist uns eine Ehre, das neue Freudenbündel der Botschafter Katy Perry und Orlando Bloom vorstellen zu dürfen.“
#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Mit der Nachricht verbinden sie so auch eine Botschaft: Die Sängerin Perry und Schauspieler Bloom seien sich bewusst, dass sie auf jegliche medizinische Unterstützung während der Schwangerschaft und Geburt zählen durften. Aber sie möchten darauf aufmerksam machen, dass es Millionen Müttern auf der Welt anders geht. Besonders Neugeborene in ärmeren Ländern sind angesichts von Wasser- und Medizinmangel gefährdet - durch Covid-19 noch gefährdeter als bisher.
In diesem Sinne haben sie eine Spendenseite eingerichtet. „So unterstützen sie einen sicheren Start ins Leben dieser Kinder und setzen sich für eine gesündere Welt ein“, hoffen die beiden auf Großzügigkeit.
(red.)