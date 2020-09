Rassismusvorwurf gegen britisches Parfumlabel Jo Malone

<blockquote

class="twitter-tweet">

This is the ad

John Boyega came up with and directed. It is great. Now, this man needs

to be properly compensated for the thievery! No apology is good enough.

href="https://t.co/QVduMN3ukJ">pic.twitter.com/QVduMN3ukJ

—

ferdosa @ #TIFF20 (virtually) (she/her) (@atomicwick) href="https://twitter.com/atomicwick/status/1304975610503221249?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September

13, 2020