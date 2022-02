class="twitter-tweet">

Don’t be

surprised if scientist Oleg Anisimov “falls out a window” when he

returns home to href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Russia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Russia.



A

Russian govt representative apologized to href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ukraine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ukraine

and said there was no justification for his country's invasion

during a meeting of climate scientists. href="https://t.co/kKV3R3JJGc">https://t.co/kKV3R3JJGc

—

AlisonWild (@AlisonWildlife) href="https://twitter.com/AlisonWildlife/status/1498201322998226946?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February

28, 2022