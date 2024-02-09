Feststiege am 66. Wiener Opernball in der Wiener Staatsoper, 08.02.2024
Aus der Oper

Der Wiener Opernball 2024 in (noch mehr) Bildern

Ob im Fernsehen oder direkt in der Wiener Staatsoper, überall bekommt man nur einen Bruchteil vom berüchtigten Ball zu sehen. Hier findet man eventuell Übersehenes.
09.02.2024 um 11:18
Anfängliches Gewusel auf der Feststiege.
Michèle Yves Pauty
Wer die volle Halle sieht, ist in der Regel recht froh, die Veranstaltung über den Bildschirm verfolgen zu können.
Michèle Yves Pauty
Viel zu selten sieht man die Kehrseite der Kleider, derweil gäbe die häufig mehr her.
Michèle Yves Pauty
Alles saß bis ins kleinsten Detail.
Michèle Yves Pauty
Bundespräsident Alexander van der Bellen und Ehefrau Doris Schmidauer, dazwischen lächelt Milena Milatović, die Frau des montenegrinischen Präsidenten.
Michèle Yves Pauty
Moderatorin Silvia Schneider (wie gewohnt funkelnd) mit ihrem Freund Jamie Harrison.
Michèle Yves Pauty
Arabella Kiesbauer fehlte im ORF fast ein bisserl. Ihr blaues Kleid konnte man im Öffentlich-rechtlichen nicht bestaunen.
Michèle Yves Pauty
Papis Loveday ist Model und berüchtigt für seinen Hang zur Extravaganz.
Michèle Yves Pauty
Mut zum Hut bewies auch der deutsche Entertainer Julian F.M. Stoeckel.
Michèle Yves Pauty
Freilich muss an so einem Abend alles festgehalten werden.
Michèle Yves Pauty
Bitte lächeln!
Michèle Yves Pauty
Belohnt wird, wer geduldig wartet, bis die Feststiege frei ist.
Michèle Yves Pauty
Ein Hoch auf die Front-Kamera. So spart man sich die lästige Foto-Frage.
Michèle Yves Pauty
Beliebter Hintergrund neben der Feststiege ist das Meer aus „Pink Floyd“.
Michèle Yves Pauty
Eventuell eine Hommage an Greta Gerwigs „Barbie“?
Michèle Yves Pauty
Kleine Köstlichkeiten (und freilich auch Wein) gab es beim Ströck Feierabend.
Michèle Yves Pauty
Primaballerinen am Parkett und am Törtchen.
Michèle Yves Pauty
Martina und Werner Fasslabend, auch sie in glitzernder Robe.
Michèle Yves Pauty
Leona König mit einem angegossenen Traum in Gold, bestickt mit Pailletten.
Michèle Yves Pauty
Einmal Engerl, einmal Teuferl. Geglitzert wird gleichermaßen.
Michèle Yves Pauty
Model Nadine Mirada: Fraglos eine Kandidatin für den „best dressed“-Posten.
Michèle Yves Pauty
Da nimmt jemand das Revival der Nullerjahre ernst: Federboa und Glitzer machen diesen Traum in Weiß komplett.
Michèle Yves Pauty
Moderatorin Nina Kraft sichtlich entzückt über die Festivitäten.
Michèle Yves Pauty
Marika Lichter schillerte in Rot (überhaupt funkelten recht viele Damen am Ball der Bälle).
Michèle Yves Pauty
Desirée Treichl-Stürgkh und ihr Gatte Andreas Treichl.
Michèle Yves Pauty
Manche trugen auch heuer noch Maske.
Michèle Yves Pauty
Ein Blick von unten nach oben. Der eine genoss das Ambiente wohl mehr als der andere.
Michèle Yves Pauty

