Tote nach Schüssen bei Halloween-Feiern in Florida

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: People clean up after a fatal shooting in the Ybor City neighborhood on October 29, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. According to reports, two people from two different groups opened fire as hundreds of people were on the street early Sunday morning in an area filled with bars and clubs. Octavio Jones/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Octavio Jones / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) Getty Images / Octavio Jones