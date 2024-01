August 31, 2023, Istanbul, Turkey: A rare Super Blue Moon rises over Istanbul s famous Hagia Sophia Mosque and Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey. The rare supermoon is an occurrence that won t happen again until 2037. The term Blue Moon does not refer to the color of the moon, but is the term used to signify the second full moon in a month. Istanbul Turkey - ZUMAi72_ 20230831_znp_i72_005 Copyright: xTolgaxIldunx Imago / Tolga Ildun