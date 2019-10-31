Erkennen Sie diese gezeichneten Pop-Zitate?

Wer hat es gesungen und wann? Ist es übersetzt? Wie lautet das Zitat im Original?

<section><p><p>Wer hat es gesungen und wann? Ist es übersetzt? Wie lautet das Zitat im Original? </p><p><br></p></p></section><section><h2><p>„And where did you find her? Among the neon lights. That haunt the streets outside. She says, ,Stay with me.‘“</p></h2></section><section><h3><p>„I got my hard disk. With all that hard disk trash inside."</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>„He kisses sweeter than an apple pie. And when he does his shaky rocking dance, Man, I haven’t got a chance."</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>„I brauch kan Gürtel, i brauch kan Ring, i will zruck hintern Semmering."</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>„Tropical the island breeze. All of nature wild and free. This is where I long to be."</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>„Let me play among the stars. Let me see what spring is like. On Jupiter and Mars."</p><p><br></p><p><br></p></h3></section><section><h3><p>„It was down in Chinatown. When I met the opium queen. Babyface girl from Shanghai. Never smiled and never cried."</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>„If happy little bluebirds fly beyond the rainbow. Why, oh why can’t I?“</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>„I miss the earth so much. I miss my wife. It’s lonely out in space. On such a timeless flight.“</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>"A broken heart is all that's left, I'm still fixing all the cracks, Lost a couple of pieces when, I carried it, carried it, carried it home."</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>''When I get older, losing my hair, many years from now will you still be sending me a Valentine?''</p></h3><p><lt-div spellcheck="false" class="lt-highlighter__wrapper" style="width: 566.933px !important; height: 46.7167px !important;"><canvas class="lt-highlighter__canvas" style="margin-top: 0px !important; margin-left: 0px !important;" width="567" height="47"></canvas></lt-div></p></section><section><h3><p>„I’m forever blowing bubbles, pretty bubbles in the air, they fly so high, nearly reach the sky, then like my dreams, they fade and die.“ </p></h3></section><section><h3><p>„All eyes on me in the center of the ring just like a circus.“</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>„I see your true colors and that's why I love you"</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>„Let me fall out the window with confetti in my hair."</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>„da r abrüü legt da sei hostienblal aus sun und aus reng auf d fawintate zungan.“</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>„She was afraid to come out of the locker, She was afraid that somebody would see, One, two, three, four, tell the people what she wore."</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>„Read my writing on the wall, Noone’s here to catch me when I fall.“</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>„Also was das Schaf da mit dem Gras macht: Keine Arbeit. Was man später mit dem Schaf macht: Das ist Arbeit.“</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>„I’ll be a girl backstage at your Show. Velvet ropes and guitars. Yeah ’cause you’re my Rockstar in between the sets."</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>„I’m your private dancer, A dancer for money."</p></h3></section><section><h3><p><strong>„When I first saw you I was deep in clear blue water. The sun was shining. Calling me to come and see you.“</strong></p></h3></section><section><h3><p>„Oh, yeah, I’m just a love machine and I work for nobody but you."</p></h3></section><section><h3>"I’ve been looking so long at these pictures That I almost believe they are real."</h3></section><section><h3>„The way you move is a mystery."</h3></section><section><h3>Why am I soft in the middle When the rest of my life is so hard?</h3></section><section><h3>„Aus allen Wolken regnet es Worte für dich."</h3></section><section><h3>„Open the flood gates of heaven, Let it rain, Let it rain (open your voice!)."</h3></section><section><h3>„If I gave you diamonds and pearls, Would you be a happy boy or a girl?“</h3></section><section><h3>„If there is love in a house, It’s a Palace for sure."</h3></section><section><h3>„Ich wollte dir nur mal eben sagen, dass du das Größte für mich bist."</h3></section><section><h3>„You’ve gone too far,’Cause you know it don’t matter anyay,You can rely on the old man’s money.“</h3></section><section><h3>„Your car can get up to a hundred and ten, You’ve got nowhere to go but you’ll go there again."</h3></section><section><h3>„I’m as free as my hair ,I’m as free as my hair, I am my hair."</h3></section><section><h3>„Diese Stiefel sind zum Gehen gemacht, und das werden sie auch tun.“</h3></section><section><h3>"Die Zeit ist um, das Lied vorbei, ich dachte, ich hätte noch mehr zu sagen."</h3></section><section><h3>"Behütet in meinem Garten wächst eine Blüte aus alter Zeit und der Duft aus ihrem Kelch erfüllt langsam mein Zimmer."</h3></section><section><h3>"Wenn keiner hinschaut, berühre ich eine Skulptur. Marmor, kalt und zart wie Satin."</h3></section><section><h3>"Ja, es gibt zwei Pfade, denen du folgen kannst, doch auf lange Sicht ist noch Zeit, um den Weg, den du gehst, zu ändern."</h3></section><section><h3>„Sie war mehr wie eine Schönheitskönigin aus einer Filmszene.“</h3></section><section><h3>„Jetzt los, Katze, los!“ im Original</h3></section><section><h3>„Sie hält ihren Kopf so hoch wie eine Statue im Himmel.“</h3></section><section><h3>„Ich sehe, du bist wie eine Sternschnuppe, eine ekstatische Vision. (...) Wir sind wie Diamanten im Himmel.“</h3></section><section><h3>„Ich mach dir Bananenpfannkuchen. Tun wir so, als wäre Wochenende. Wir könnten immer so tun. Siehst du nicht, dass es regnet? Wir müssen nicht raus.“</h3></section><section><h3><p>„I never knew the charm of spring. Never met it face to face.“</p></h3></section><section><p><p>„Lovers with their arms entwined. Silhouettes against the light. A warm bed is waiting as they head home. After staying up all night.“</p></p></section><section></section><section></section>