3 charts that explain how the coronavirus spread in Austria

How did the outbreak affect different regions of Austria? And how is Austria doing in comparison to other countries? Find out more.

How many Austrians have already been infected?

This is impossible to know. What we do know now is the number of people who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

This chart is being updated daily with numbers from the Austrian ministry of health. Click on the bars to find out more.



How fast is the virus spreading in Austria compared to other countries?

Outbreaks like coronavirus spread exponentially. The number of confirmed cases does not increase by a constant number, but is multiplied by a factor. In this way, a small number of infected individuals can quickly become a very large number of cases.

Exponential growth is best shown on a logarithmic scale: On this one, each horizontal grey line shows that the number of confirmed cases has multiplied by ten. In Austria, the cases multiplied by ten in about 7-8 days.

A line rising at a straight angle on a logarithmic scale indicates constant exponential growth; lines that are parallel to each other indicate that the growth rates of the respective countries are similar (as is the case with Austria and Germany in the chart below). In China and South Korea, the spread of coronavirus has already slowed down - as can be seen by the flattening of the curve.

How did the virus spread in different Austrian regions?

Play and pause the animation or move your finger/cursor along the timeline.