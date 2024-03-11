Oscars 2024: Die Liste der Sieger

Sieben Oscars gingen an den Favoriten, Christopher Nolans Epos „Oppenheimer“. Vier Trophäen konnte „Poor Things“ abräumen.
Die Sieger bei der Oscar-Verleihung 2024 im Überblick
Bester Film
- SIEGER: Oppenheimer – Produktion: Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven und Emma Thomas
- Amerikanische Fiktion (American Fiction) – Produktion: Cord Jefferson, Jermaine Johnson, Nikos Karamigios und Ben LeClair
- Anatomie eines Falls (Anatomie d’une chute) – Produktion: Marie-Ange Luciani und David Thion
- Barbie – Produktion: Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner, David Heyman und Margot Robbie
- The Holdovers – Produktion: Mark Johnson
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Produktion: Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese und Bradley Thomas
- Maestro – Produktion: Fred Berner, Bradley Cooper, Amy Durning, Kristie Macosko Krieger und Steven Spielberg
- Past Lives – In einem anderen Leben (Past Lives) – Produktion: David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler und Christine Vachon
- Poor Things – Produktion: Ed Guiney, Giorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe und Emma Stone
- The Zone of Interest – Produktion: James Wilson
Beste Regie
- SIEGER: Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
- Giorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
- Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Justine Triet – Anatomie eines Falls (Anatomie d’une chute)
Bester Hauptdarsteller
- SIEGER: Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Jeffrey Wright – Amerikanische Fiktion (American Fiction)
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
- SIEGERIN: Emma Stone – Poor Things
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomie eines Falls (Anatomie d’une chute)
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Bester Nebendarsteller
- SIEGER: Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Sterling K. Brown – Amerikanische Fiktion (American Fiction)
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Beste Nebendarstellerin
- SIEGERIN: Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – Die Farbe Lila (The Color Purple)
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
Bestes Originaldrehbuch
- SIEGER: Arthur Harari und Justine Triet – Anatomie eines Falls (Anatomie d’une chute)
- Samy Burch (Drehbuch) nach einer Geschichte von Samy Burch und Alex Mechanik – May December
- Bradley Cooper und Josh Singer – Maestro
- David Hemingson – The Holdovers
- Celine Song – Past Lives – In einem anderen Leben (Past Lives)
Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch
- SIEGER: Cord Jefferson – Amerikanische Fiktion (American Fiction)
- Noah Baumbach und Greta Gerwig – Barbie
- Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
- Tony McNamara – Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Beste Kamera
- SIEGER: Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
- Edward Lachman – El Conde
- Matthew Libatique – Maestro
- Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
Bestes Szenenbild
- SIEGER: Shona Heath, Zsuzsa Mihalek und James Price – Poor Things
- Jack Fisk und Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sarah Greenwood und Katie Spencer – Barbie
- Elli Griff und Arthur Max – Napoleon
- Ruth De Jong und Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
Bestes Kostümdesign
- SIEGERIN: Holly Waddington – Poor Things
- David Crossman und Janty Yates – Napoleon
- Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
- Ellen Mirojnick – Oppenheimer
- Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
Bestes Make-up und beste Frisuren
- SIEGER: Mark Coulier, Nadia Stacey und Josh Weston – Poor Things
- Luisa Abel – Oppenheimer
- Suzi Battersby, Ashra Kelly-Blue und Karen Hartley Thomas – Golda
- Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell und Kazuhiro Tsuji – Maestro
- Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí und Montse Ribé – Die Schneegesellschaft (La sociedad de la nieve)
Beste Filmmusik
- SIEGER: Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
- Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
- Laura Karpman – Amerikanische Fiktion (American Fiction)
- Robbie Robertson (posthum) – Killers of the Flower Moon
- John Williams – Indiana Jones und das Rad des Schicksals (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny)
Bester Song
- SIEGER: What Was I Made For? aus Barbie – Billie Eilish und Finneas O’Connell
- The Fire Inside aus Flamin’ Hot – Diane Warren
- I’m Just Ken aus Barbie – Mark Ronson und Andrew Wyatt
- It Never Went Away aus American Symphony – Jon Batiste und Dan Wilson
- Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) aus Killers of the Flower Moon – Scott George
Bester Schnitt
- SIEGERIN: Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
- Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Laurent Sénéchal – Anatomie eines Falls (Anatomie d’une chute)
- Kevin Tent – The Holdovers
Bester Ton
- SIEGER: Johnnie Burn und Tarn Willers – The Zone of Interest
- Erik Aadahl, Tom Ozanich, Ethan Van der Ryn, Ian Voigt und Dean A. Zupancic – The Creator
- Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro und Mark Taylor – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Teil Eins (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One)
- Willie D. Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell und Gary A. Rizzo – Oppenheimer
- Richard King, Steven A. Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder und Dean A. Zupancic – Maestro
Beste visuelle Effekte
- SIEGER: Tatsuji Nojima, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi und Takashi Yamazaki – Godzilla Minus One (ゴジラ-1.0)
- Theo Bialek, Stéphane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot und Guy Williams – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Simone Coco, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley und Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet – Napoleon
- Simone Coco, Neil Corbould, Jeff Sutherland und Alex Wuttke – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Teil Eins (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One)
- Ian Comley, Jay Cooper, Neil Corbould und Andrew Roberts – The Creator
Bester Animationsfilm
- SIEGER: Der Junge und der Reiher (君たちはどう生きるか) – Hayao Miyazaki und Toshio Suzuki
- Elemental – Denise Ream und Peter Sohn
- Nimona – Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan und Julie Zackary
- Robot Dreams – Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé und Sandra Tapia Díaz
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Kemp Powers und Justin K. Thompson
Bester animierter Kurzfilm
- SIEGER: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – Brad Booker und Dave Mullins
- Brief an ein Schwein (Letter to a Pig) – Amit R. Gicelter und Tal Kantor
- Dickhäuter (Pachyderme) – Stéphanie Clément und Marc Rius
- Ninety-Five Senses – Jared Hess und Jerusha Hess
- Our Uniform – Yegane Moghaddam
Bester Kurzfilm
- SIEGER: Ich sehe was, was du nicht siehst (The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar) – Wes Anderson und Steven Rales
- The After – Nicky Bentham und Misan Harriman
- Red, White and Blue – Nazrin Choudhury und Sara McFarlane
- Ridder Lykke (Knight of Fortune) – Lasse Lyskjær Noer und Christian Norlyk
- Unbesiegbar (Invincible) – Samuel Caron und Vincent René-Lortie
Bester Dokumentarfilm
- SIEGER: 20 Tage in Mariupol (20 днів у Маріуполі, 20 dniw u Mariupoli) – Raney Aronson-Rath, Mstyslaw Tschernow und Michelle Mizner
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President – John Battsek, Moses Bwayo und Christopher Sharp
- To Kill a Tiger – David Oppenheim, Nisha Pahuja und Cornelia Principe
- Olfas Töchter (Les filles d’Olfa) – Kaouther Ben Hania und Nadim Cheikhrouha
- Die unendliche Erinnerung (La memoria infinita) – Maite Alberdi
Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm
- SIEGER: The Last Repair Shop – Kris Bowers und Ben Proudfoot
- Das ABC des Buchverbots (The ABCs of Book Banning) – Trish Adlesic und Sheila Nevins
- The Barber of Little Rock – John Hoffman und Christine Turner
- Island in Between (金門) – S. Leo Chiang und Jean Tsien
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó – Sam A. Davis und Sean Wang
Bester internationaler Film
- SIEGER: The Zone of Interest, Vereinigtes Königreich – Regie: Jonathan Glazer
- Ich Capitano (Io capitano), Italien – Regie: Matteo Garrone
- Das Lehrerzimmer, Deutschland – Regie: İlker Çatak
- Perfect Days, Japan – Regie: Wim Wenders
- Die Schneegesellschaft (La sociedad de la nieve), Spanien – Regie: J. A. Bayona