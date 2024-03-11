Academy Awards

Oscars 2024: Die Liste der Sieger

Ryan Gosling sang „I‘m Just Ken“, doch der Sieg in der Kategorie Bester Song ging an jemand anders
Ryan Gosling sang „I‘m Just Ken“, doch der Sieg in der Kategorie Bester Song ging an jemand andersAPA / AFP / Patrick T. Fallon
11.03.2024 um 12:35
Sieben Oscars gingen an den Favoriten, Christopher Nolans Epos „Oppenheimer“. Vier Trophäen konnte „Poor Things“ abräumen.

Die Sieger bei der Oscar-Verleihung 2024 im Überblick

Bester Film

  • SIEGER: Oppenheimer – Produktion: Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven und Emma Thomas
  • Amerikanische Fiktion (American Fiction) – Produktion: Cord Jefferson, Jermaine Johnson, Nikos Karamigios und Ben LeClair
  • Anatomie eines Falls (Anatomie d’une chute) – Produktion: Marie-Ange Luciani und David Thion
  • Barbie – Produktion: Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner, David Heyman und Margot Robbie
  • The Holdovers – Produktion: Mark Johnson
  • Killers of the Flower Moon – Produktion: Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese und Bradley Thomas
  • Maestro – Produktion: Fred Berner, Bradley Cooper, Amy Durning, Kristie Macosko Krieger und Steven Spielberg
  • Past Lives – In einem anderen Leben (Past Lives) – Produktion: David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler und Christine Vachon
  • Poor Things – Produktion: Ed Guiney, Giorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe und Emma Stone
  • The Zone of Interest – Produktion: James Wilson

Beste Regie

  • SIEGER: Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
  • Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
  • Giorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
  • Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Justine Triet – Anatomie eines Falls (Anatomie d’une chute)

Bester Hauptdarsteller

  • SIEGER: Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Colman Domingo – Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
  • Jeffrey Wright – Amerikanische Fiktion (American Fiction)

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

  • SIEGERIN: Emma Stone – Poor Things
  • Annette Bening – Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller – Anatomie eines Falls (Anatomie d’une chute)
  • Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Bester Nebendarsteller

  • SIEGER: Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
  • Sterling K. Brown – Amerikanische Fiktion (American Fiction)
  • Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Ryan Gosling – Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Beste Nebendarstellerin

  • SIEGERIN: Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
  • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks – Die Farbe Lila (The Color Purple)
  • America Ferrera – Barbie
  • Jodie Foster – Nyad

Bestes Originaldrehbuch

  • SIEGER: Arthur Harari und Justine Triet – Anatomie eines Falls (Anatomie d’une chute)
  • Samy Burch (Drehbuch) nach einer Geschichte von Samy Burch und Alex Mechanik – May December
  • Bradley Cooper und Josh Singer – Maestro
  • David Hemingson – The Holdovers
  • Celine Song – Past Lives – In einem anderen Leben (Past Lives)

Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch

  • SIEGER: Cord Jefferson – Amerikanische Fiktion (American Fiction)
  • Noah Baumbach und Greta Gerwig – Barbie
  • Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
  • Tony McNamara – Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Beste Kamera

  • SIEGER: Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
  • Edward Lachman – El Conde
  • Matthew Libatique – Maestro
  • Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

Bestes Szenenbild

  • SIEGER: Shona Heath, Zsuzsa Mihalek und James Price – Poor Things
  • Jack Fisk und Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sarah Greenwood und Katie Spencer – Barbie
  • Elli Griff und Arthur Max – Napoleon
  • Ruth De Jong und Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Bestes Kostümdesign

  • SIEGERIN: Holly Waddington – Poor Things
  • David Crossman und Janty Yates – Napoleon
  • Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
  • Ellen Mirojnick – Oppenheimer
  • Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Bestes Make-up und beste Frisuren

  • SIEGER: Mark Coulier, Nadia Stacey und Josh Weston – Poor Things
  • Luisa Abel – Oppenheimer
  • Suzi Battersby, Ashra Kelly-Blue und Karen Hartley Thomas – Golda
  • Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell und Kazuhiro Tsuji – Maestro
  • Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí und Montse Ribé – Die Schneegesellschaft (La sociedad de la nieve)

Beste Filmmusik

  • SIEGER: Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
  • Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
  • Laura Karpman – Amerikanische Fiktion (American Fiction)
  • Robbie Robertson (posthum) – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • John Williams – Indiana Jones und das Rad des Schicksals (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny)

Bester Song

  • SIEGER: What Was I Made For? aus Barbie – Billie Eilish und Finneas O’Connell
  • The Fire Inside aus Flamin’ Hot – Diane Warren
  • I’m Just Ken aus Barbie – Mark Ronson und Andrew Wyatt
  • It Never Went Away aus American Symphony – Jon Batiste und Dan Wilson
  • Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) aus Killers of the Flower Moon – Scott George

Bester Schnitt

  • SIEGERIN: Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
  • Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Laurent Sénéchal – Anatomie eines Falls (Anatomie d’une chute)
  • Kevin Tent – The Holdovers

Bester Ton

  • SIEGER: Johnnie Burn und Tarn Willers – The Zone of Interest
  • Erik Aadahl, Tom Ozanich, Ethan Van der Ryn, Ian Voigt und Dean A. Zupancic – The Creator
  • Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro und Mark Taylor – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Teil Eins (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One)
  • Willie D. Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell und Gary A. Rizzo – Oppenheimer
  • Richard King, Steven A. Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder und Dean A. Zupancic – Maestro

Beste visuelle Effekte

  • SIEGER: Tatsuji Nojima, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi und Takashi Yamazaki – Godzilla Minus One (ゴジラ-1.0)
  • Theo Bialek, Stéphane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot und Guy Williams – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Simone Coco, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley und Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet – Napoleon
  • Simone Coco, Neil Corbould, Jeff Sutherland und Alex Wuttke – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Teil Eins (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One)
  • Ian Comley, Jay Cooper, Neil Corbould und Andrew Roberts – The Creator

Bester Animationsfilm

  • SIEGER: Der Junge und der Reiher (君たちはどう生きるか) – Hayao Miyazaki und Toshio Suzuki
  • Elemental – Denise Ream und Peter Sohn
  • Nimona – Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan und Julie Zackary
  • Robot Dreams – Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé und Sandra Tapia Díaz
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Kemp Powers und Justin K. Thompson

Bester animierter Kurzfilm

  • SIEGER: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – Brad Booker und Dave Mullins
  • Brief an ein Schwein (Letter to a Pig) – Amit R. Gicelter und Tal Kantor
  • Dickhäuter (Pachyderme) – Stéphanie Clément und Marc Rius
  • Ninety-Five Senses – Jared Hess und Jerusha Hess
  • Our Uniform – Yegane Moghaddam

Bester Kurzfilm

  • SIEGER: Ich sehe was, was du nicht siehst (The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar) – Wes Anderson und Steven Rales
  • The After – Nicky Bentham und Misan Harriman
  • Red, White and Blue – Nazrin Choudhury und Sara McFarlane
  • Ridder Lykke (Knight of Fortune) – Lasse Lyskjær Noer und Christian Norlyk
  • Unbesiegbar (Invincible) – Samuel Caron und Vincent René-Lortie

Bester Dokumentarfilm

  • SIEGER: 20 Tage in Mariupol (20 днів у Маріуполі, 20 dniw u Mariupoli) – Raney Aronson-Rath, Mstyslaw Tschernow und Michelle Mizner
  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President – John Battsek, Moses Bwayo und Christopher Sharp
  • To Kill a Tiger – David Oppenheim, Nisha Pahuja und Cornelia Principe
  • Olfas Töchter (Les filles d’Olfa) – Kaouther Ben Hania und Nadim Cheikhrouha
  • Die unendliche Erinnerung (La memoria infinita) – Maite Alberdi

Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm

  • SIEGER: The Last Repair Shop – Kris Bowers und Ben Proudfoot
  • Das ABC des Buchverbots (The ABCs of Book Banning) – Trish Adlesic und Sheila Nevins
  • The Barber of Little Rock – John Hoffman und Christine Turner
  • Island in Between (金門) – S. Leo Chiang und Jean Tsien
  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó – Sam A. Davis und Sean Wang

Bester internationaler Film

  • SIEGER: The Zone of Interest, Vereinigtes Königreich – Regie: Jonathan Glazer
  • Ich Capitano (Io capitano), Italien – Regie: Matteo Garrone
  • Das Lehrerzimmer, Deutschland – Regie: İlker Çatak
  • Perfect Days, Japan – Regie: Wim Wenders
  • Die Schneegesellschaft (La sociedad de la nieve), Spanien – Regie: J. A. Bayona

Lesen Sie mehr zu diesen Themen:


