Ärztinnen protestieren im Bikini

Gegen eine Studie, die belegen will, dass Ärztinnen im Bikini als unprofessionell angesehen werden, richtet sich der Hashtag #medbikini.

Bikinifotos sieht man im Sommer trotz Corona auf Social Media zuhauf. Der Grund, warum nun vermehrt Postings mit Bademode veröffentlicht werden, ist aber ein anderer. Unter dem Hashtag #medbikini wollen Ärztinnen im Bikini gegen eine Studie protestieren, die sie als sexistisch ansehen.

Der Hintergrund: Sieben Wissenschafter (eine davon eine Frau) haben sich mit der Frage beschäftigt, ob und in welchem Maße junge Chirurgen "unprofessionelle" Bilder von sich aus ihrem Privatleben auf Social Media posten. Der Titel der Studie: „Prevalence of unprofessional social media content among young vascular surgeons“ (auf Deutsch:„Prävalenz unprofessioneller Social-Media-Inhalte unter jungen Gefäßchirurgen“.)

Im Dezember 2019 wurde die Studie der amerikanischen Gesellschaft für Gefäßchirurgie dann online veröffentlicht, jetzt sollte sie in der Augustausgabe des "Journal of Vascular Surgery" erscheinen.

Wie ging man dabei vor? Die Wissenschafter der Boston University School of Medicine untersuchten die Social-Media-Profile (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) junger Chirurgen hin auf "potenziell unprofessionelles Verhalten".

Dabei wurde zwischen "eindeutig unprofessionell" und "potenziell unprofessionell" unterschiedenen. In die erste Kategorie fielen etwa Postings, die Drogenkonsum oder abschätzige Kommentare über Patienten zum Thema haben. Als "potenziell unprofessionell" wurden Fotos von alkoholische Getränken, unangebrachte Kleidung sowie kontroverse politische und religiöse Themen, etwa Waffenbesitz und Abtreibung, definiert. Vor allem die Definition unangebrachter Kleidung, in die auch das Tragen von Bademode - freilich nur für Frauen, nicht für Männer - fällt, erzürnt die Kritiker.

Als Protest posten nun zahlreiche Ärztinnen ein Bikinifoto mit dem Hashtag #medbikini.

Auf die Kritik hat das Fachjournal reagiert und die Veröffentlichung zurückgezogen. Man habe zwar nur vor den Risiken sozialer Medien warnen wollen, aber: "Der Review-Prozess hat jedoch darin versagt, Fehler im Studiendesign in Bezug auf bewussten und unbewussten Bias zu erkennen, sodass das Paper so ausgelegt wurde, dass es Ungleichheiten in der Chirurgie fördere", heißt es im Wortlaut vonseiten des Journals.

