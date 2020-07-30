Ärztinnen protestieren im Bikini

Gegen eine Studie, die belegen will, dass Ärztinnen im Bikini als unprofessionell angesehen werden, richtet sich der Hashtag #medbikini.
Bikinifotos sieht man im Sommer trotz Corona auf Social Media zuhauf. Der Grund, warum nun vermehrt Postings mit Bademode veröffentlicht werden, ist aber ein anderer. Unter dem Hashtag #medbikini wollen Ärztinnen im Bikini gegen eine Studie protestieren, die sie als sexistisch ansehen.
Der Hintergrund: Sieben Wissenschafter (eine davon eine Frau) haben sich mit der Frage beschäftigt, ob und in welchem Maße junge Chirurgen "unprofessionelle" Bilder von sich aus ihrem Privatleben auf Social Media posten. Der Titel der Studie: „Prevalence of unprofessional social media content among young vascular surgeons“ (auf Deutsch:„Prävalenz unprofessioneller Social-Media-Inhalte unter jungen Gefäßchirurgen“.)
Im Dezember 2019 wurde die Studie der amerikanischen Gesellschaft für Gefäßchirurgie dann online veröffentlicht, jetzt sollte sie in der Augustausgabe des "Journal of Vascular Surgery" erscheinen.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Can you be the same person in a swimsuit or scrubs? 👙🩺 I want the next generation of physicians and surgeons to understand that you can be whoever and whatever you want to be. Watch my story to hear more about my thoughts on the viral research study “Prevalence of unprofessional social media content among young vascular surgeons.” In the ultimate show of structural bias, behaviors that were categorized as “unprofessional” included women wearing bikinis but not men wearing swim trunks or speedos. Make no mistake: your vacation outfit does not bear on who you are in the operating room, the hospital, or the clinic, and there is no role for holding women to the offensive and oppressive double standards published in the vascular surgery literature referenced here. With all of the genuine medical topics we have to study, explain, and research, I hope we invest more time and effort into solving actual medical problems, and let women in medicine (and every other field) be the people they want to be. Swipe right for the article and some shares from my friends @daniellebelardomd and @antoninodifranco_md. Thanks to @lady_surgeon @thekatieduke @austinchiangmd and others, this study was retracted a few hours ago. 🩺 Incidentally, subjugating the personalities of doctors in this way (i.e. policing how they can behave in their leisure time) has contributed to the epidemic of physician burnout and suicide, and discouraged lesser represented groups from entering surgical fields. Time to wear your #medbikini and cancel sexism in medicine.👙🩺 #womeninsurgery #doctor #surgeon
Wie ging man dabei vor? Die Wissenschafter der Boston University School of Medicine untersuchten die Social-Media-Profile (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) junger Chirurgen hin auf "potenziell unprofessionelles Verhalten".
Dabei wurde zwischen "eindeutig unprofessionell" und "potenziell unprofessionell" unterschiedenen. In die erste Kategorie fielen etwa Postings, die Drogenkonsum oder abschätzige Kommentare über Patienten zum Thema haben. Als "potenziell unprofessionell" wurden Fotos von alkoholische Getränken, unangebrachte Kleidung sowie kontroverse politische und religiöse Themen, etwa Waffenbesitz und Abtreibung, definiert. Vor allem die Definition unangebrachter Kleidung, in die auch das Tragen von Bademode - freilich nur für Frauen, nicht für Männer - fällt, erzürnt die Kritiker.
Als Protest posten nun zahlreiche Ärztinnen ein Bikinifoto mit dem Hashtag #medbikini.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
A woman can be a DOCTOR and she can wear ANYTHING she wants! My friend @dentistamedica said it best "what we wear outside does not change the fact that we are competent, highly trained, and committed to helping our patients achieve optimal wellness." Standing with my fellow healthcare professionals today in #medbikini. Thanks to @daniellebelardomd for bringing awareness to the horrible study published on women in social media and medicine. Let's end the double standard! #realheroes9 #medical #medico #medicine #mbbs #studymotivation #neetpg #fmge #usmle #medicos #neet #mci #exams #doctors #doctorslife #aiims #doc #medicalschool #medschool #medbikini #anatomy #shoutout #shoutoutforshoutout #realheroes
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
#medbikini 3 vascular surgeons published an article to expose "unprofessional social media behavior" from their colleagues by creating fake accounts and stalking them. Behaviours such as FEMALES IN BIKINIS BUT NOT MEN IN TRUNKS. Other topics were Halloween costumes, gun control, abortion and politics.. what the fuck. Wearing a bikini and having a political opinion doesn't make you unprofessional it makes you HUMAN. This is unproductive, outdated and patriarchal thinking of the past. It needs to stop. Nurses and other healthcare friends... let's support the female surgeons who were unfairly targeted in this this article without consent and change the conversation while we're at it. #nursesofinstagram #retractionplease
Auf die Kritik hat das Fachjournal reagiert und die Veröffentlichung zurückgezogen. Man habe zwar nur vor den Risiken sozialer Medien warnen wollen, aber: "Der Review-Prozess hat jedoch darin versagt, Fehler im Studiendesign in Bezug auf bewussten und unbewussten Bias zu erkennen, sodass das Paper so ausgelegt wurde, dass es Ungleichheiten in der Chirurgie fördere", heißt es im Wortlaut vonseiten des Journals.
Editor’s Statement Regarding “Prevalence of unprofessional society media content among young vascular surgeons” pic.twitter.com/JAoFgcRtPx— J Vascular Surgery (@JVascSurg) July 25, 2020
(chrile)