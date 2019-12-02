Herzogin Catherine und Prinz William im weihnachtlichen BBC-Special

Das royale Paar hilft der Kochlegende Mary Berry ein Weihnachtsessen vorzubereiten und macht gleichzeitig auf verschiedene Charity-Organisationen aufmerksam.

Ganz weihnachtlich geht es bei Herzogin Catherine und Prinz William auch im TV zu. Für ein Advent-Special von BBC zeigen sie sich mit Köchin Mary Berry, die etwa durch die TV-Serie "Great British Bake Off" berühmt wurde.

In "A Berry Royal Christmas" hilft das royale Paar Berry dabei, das Essen für eine Weihnachtsfeier für freiwillige Helfer, die zu Weihnachten arbeiten, vorzubereiten. Berry wiederum begleitete Herzogin Catherine und Prinz William beim Besuch von vier Charitys.

Angesprochen auf den Grund für die Motivation hinter der Charity-Arbeit erklärt Prinz William: "Als ich aufwuchs, waren meine beiden Eltern sehr wohltätig. Mein Vater hat den Prince's Trust gegründet und er ist in so vielen verschiedenen Organisationen involviert. Meine Mutter hat im Bereich Obdachlosigkeit und AIDS gearbeitet und für andere Wohltätigkeitsorganisationen und ich glaube, ich bin in einem Haushalt aufgewachsen, in dem es sehr viel darum ging, dass wir großes Glück haben und wir etwas zurückgeben müssen."

Mary Berry fühlt sich geehrt, dass sie von Prinz William und Herzogin Catherine unterstützt wird. Die einstündige Show endet in einer großen Party. Ausgestrahlt wird das Special am 16. Dezember.

„The Independent"

