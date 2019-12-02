Herzogin Catherine und Prinz William im weihnachtlichen BBC-Special

Das royale Paar hilft der Kochlegende Mary Berry ein Weihnachtsessen vorzubereiten und macht gleichzeitig auf verschiedene Charity-Organisationen aufmerksam.
Ganz weihnachtlich geht es bei Herzogin Catherine und Prinz William auch im TV zu. Für ein Advent-Special von BBC zeigen sie sich mit Köchin Mary Berry, die etwa durch die TV-Serie "Great British Bake Off" berühmt wurde.
In "A Berry Royal Christmas" hilft das royale Paar Berry dabei, das Essen für eine Weihnachtsfeier für freiwillige Helfer, die zu Weihnachten arbeiten, vorzubereiten. Berry wiederum begleitete Herzogin Catherine und Prinz William beim Besuch von vier Charitys.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food 🎄 to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period. Swipe 👉 for a taster of what to expect from 📺 A Berry Royal Christmas… 1. The Duke, Duchess and Mary, along with some very special guests including @nadiyajhussain host a Christmas Party to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period. 2. At @rhswisley Mary joins The Duchess behind the scenes to learn more about The Duchess’s commitment to the early years in raising the next generation of happy, healthy children. 3. The Duke and Mary visit @passagecharity, the UK’s largest resource centre for homeless and insecurely housed people, which has helped over 130,000 people in crisis through its resource centre, homelessness prevention projects and two innovative accommodation services. 4. At The Brink, the UK’s first dry bar set up by @actiononaddiction to provide a safe space for people who are suffering from addiction, The Duchess and Mary meet the inspiring people whose lives have been changed by the help and support of the charity. #ABerryRoyalChristmas | Monday 16th December | 8:30pm | @BBCOne Photos 📷 by @mattporteous / Kensington Palace
Angesprochen auf den Grund für die Motivation hinter der Charity-Arbeit erklärt Prinz William: "Als ich aufwuchs, waren meine beiden Eltern sehr wohltätig. Mein Vater hat den Prince's Trust gegründet und er ist in so vielen verschiedenen Organisationen involviert. Meine Mutter hat im Bereich Obdachlosigkeit und AIDS gearbeitet und für andere Wohltätigkeitsorganisationen und ich glaube, ich bin in einem Haushalt aufgewachsen, in dem es sehr viel darum ging, dass wir großes Glück haben und wir etwas zurückgeben müssen."
Mary Berry fühlt sich geehrt, dass sie von Prinz William und Herzogin Catherine unterstützt wird. Die einstündige Show endet in einer großen Party. Ausgestrahlt wird das Special am 16. Dezember.
(Red.)