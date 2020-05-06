Meghan liest Archie zum Geburtstag für den guten Zweck vor

(c) imago images/i Images (i-Images via www.imago-images.de)

In einem Video können Fans endlich einen Blick auf den einjährigen Sohn von Prinz Harry und Herzogin Meghan erhaschen.

Viele Fototermine nahmen Prinz Harry und Herzogin Meghan mit ihrem Sohn Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor im vergangenen Jahr nicht wahr. Zum ersten Geburtstag hofften royale Beobachter auf ein neues Bild des Sprösslings und wurden mit einem Video belohnt.

Auf dem Instagramkanal "Save the Children" ist der Clip zu sehen, in dem Meghan ihrem Sohn das Kinderbuch "Duck! Rabbit!" vorliest. Damit soll die Kampagne "Save with Stories" unterstützt werden, die Spenden für Kinder und Familien sammelt, die aufgrund der Coronakrise zu kämpfen haben.

(chrile)